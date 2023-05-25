1RT and 10T tap Little as partner

In this role, Little will source investment opportunities and support portfolio companies on corporate development efforts and capital markets activities

1RoundTable Partners and 10T Holdings have named Randy Little as a partner. His appointment is effective June 1, 2023.

In this role, Little will work closely with Dan Tapiero, founder, chief investment officer, and managing partner of both 1RT and 10T, to source investment opportunities and support portfolio companies on corporate development efforts and capital markets activities.

Most recently, Little served as a managing director at Financial Technology Partners. Little entered investment banking in 2006 at J.P. Morgan in the financial institutions group focused on the market structure and wealthtech sectors. Before joining J.P. Morgan, Little was a software architect at Sun Microsystems.

Both 1RT and 10T targets the digital asset ecosystem.