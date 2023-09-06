26North Partners adds seven new partners to team

Berg is a former senior partner at Apollo Global Management; Garcia was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company; and Rabinowitz was most recently a co-CEO at K2 Integrity

Yu, Mastropaolo and Walter were managing directors at Goldman Sachs and Beruff is the former head of insurance at 777 Partners

Based in New York, 26North has $12.7 billion in assets under management

26Noth Partners, an investment platform founded by Josh Harris, has named Larry Berg, Jon Garcia, Andrew Rabinowitz, David Yu, Michael Mastropaolo, Jordan Walter and Jorge Beruff as partners.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these exceptional business builders and leaders who share my values and vision for 26North. The business has grown significantly over the past year, which is a testament to our work and future capabilities,” said Harris in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside these new leaders and I am confident in their commitment to building an entrepreneurial next-generation platform that will serve our limited partners.”

Berg is a former senior partner at Apollo Global Management; Garcia was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company; and Rabinowitz was most recently a co-CEO at K2 Integrity.

Yu, Mastropaolo and Walter were managing directors at Goldman Sachs and Beruff is the former head of insurance at 777 Partners.

Based in New York, 26North has $12.7 billion in assets under management.

A co-founder of Apollo Global Management, Harris founded 26North in 2022.