3 Rivers Capital takes majority stake in Gaven Industries

3 Rivers Capital has acquired Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based Gaven Industries Inc, a provider of radio frequency and magnetic shielding for defense, industrial and medical clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

PITTSBURGH / SAXONBURG, PA (March 3, 2022) – Private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) has acquired a majority stake in Gaven Industries, Inc. (www.gavenindustries.com), it was jointly announced by Dale Buckwalter, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital and John Gaviglia, President of Gaven Industries, Inc.

Headquartered in Saxonburg, PA, Gaven Industries is a leading provider of radio frequency and magnetic shielding for defense, industrial and medical clients since 1985. “We are excited to partner with the team at 3 Rivers Capital and leverage their experience in growing entrepreneur-owned companies to the next level,” says John Gaviglia, the owner and President of Gaven Industries, Inc.

“Gaven Industries is recognized worldwide for setting the bar in high-quality and innovative shielding products designed to safeguard devices and equipment from harmful effects caused by Radio Frequency Interference (RFI). 3 Rivers Capital looks forward to building on the company’s impressive achievements by expanding its operational infrastructure and expanding its client base,” said Buckwalter.

About Gaven Industries, Inc.:

Gaven Industries, Inc. is the industry leader in the design, manufacturing and installation of radio frequency and magnetic shielding. Gaven has been producing shielding products of the highest quality since 1985, accumulating an impressive list of clients spanning the globe. The company’s products can be found in thousands of hospitals, universities, research and government facilities worldwide. Gaven products are manufactured at the company’s 35,000 square foot facility based 25 miles north of Pittsburgh.

3 Rivers Capital has acquired Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based Gaven Industries Inc, a provider of radio frequency and magnetic shielding for defense, industrial and medical clients. About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit https://3riverscap.com/.