3G Capital to acquire Hunter Douglas: Reuters

3G Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Hunter Douglas in a $7.1 billion deal, reported Reuters. Hunter Douglas is a Dutch blinds and windows shutter maker.
Source: Reuters
3G Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Hunter Douglas in a $7.1 billion deal, reported Reuters. Hunter Douglas is a Dutch blinds and windows shutter maker.
