3i-backed Regional Rail acquires Clinton Terminal Railroad assets

Al Sauer serves as CEO of Regional Rail

Regional Rail, which is backed by 3i Group, has acquired the assets of North Carolina-based Clinton Terminal Railroad.

Carolina Coastal Railway, a subsidiary of Regional Rail, will become the new owner and operator of the Clinton Terminal assets, which will become the Clinton Branch of the CLNA.

Regional Rail is an owner and operator of short-line freight railroads across North America.

On the deal, Al Sauer, CEO of Regional Rail, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the team at Clinton Terminal and view this as a natural expansion of our footprint in North Carolina. We believe there are attractive opportunities in the market and look forward to building upon the railroad’s existing operations.”

Based in London, 3i was founded in 1945.