3i-backed Regional Rail to acquire Agracel Rail Holdings’ three railroads

3i-backed Regional Rail has agreed to acquire Agracel Rail Holdings’ three railroads, the Effingham Railroad Company, South Point & Ohio Railroad, and Illinois Western Railroad Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The railroads are based in the Midwest.

Regional Rail is an owner and operator of short-line freight railroads across North America.

Rob Collins, a managing partner and head of North American infrastructure at 3i, said in a statement, “This is another great example of Regional Rail’s philosophy of partnering with strong local operators to help grow their business over the long term. We believe that these assets have incredible potential and look forward to continuing to support Regional Rail.”

Regional Rail partnered up with 3i in July 2019.

Based in London, 3i was founded in 1945.