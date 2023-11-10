3i-backed Regional Rail to buy Indiana Eastern Railroad and Ohio South Central Railroad

Regional Rail is an owner and operator of short-line freight railroads across North America.

3i Group partnered with Regional Rail in July 2019

3i Group-backed Regional Rail has agreed to acquire Indiana Eastern Railroad and Ohio South Central Railroad, which operate a combined 107 miles of mainline freight railroad across Indiana and Ohio. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Rob Collins, a managing partner and head of North American infrastructure at 3i, said in a statement, “We believe that these railroads are a great fit for Regional Rail’s strategy of partnering with strong local operators to help grow their business over the long term.”

Regional Rail is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

London-based 3i targets mid-market infrastructure in North America and Europe. 3i was founded in 1945.