65 Equity Partners takes minority stake in specialty appliances provider FSI

65 Equity Partners has acquired a minority stake in Bronx, New York-based Felix Storch Inc, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty major appliances. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1969, Summit Appliance is a provider of specialty refrigeration and cooking appliances for residential and commercial applications. The Accucold brand specializes in cold storage equipment for the medical, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and life science industries.

According to a source familiar with the deal, this is the first investment out of 65 Equity Partners’ International Fund, which invests in leading and established founder-led and family-owned companies in the U.S. and Europe.

On the deal, Dheeraj Mehta, managing director of 65 Equity Partners, said in a statement, “FSI’s unique fulfillment model, value-added customization capabilities, and globally diversified supply chains have contributed to their differentiated value proposition and market leadership within the specialty appliances industry. As a collaborative partner, we will endeavor to support Paul and the management team in driving various growth initiatives to continue their track record of delivering innovative and high-quality products to their loyal customer base over the last 50+ years.”

