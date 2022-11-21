Abacus backs LonguVue Capital’s acquisition of Summit Clinical Research

Goulston & Storrs, PC provided legal counsel to Abacus

Lender Abacus Finance Group has provided senior debt financing to back LongueVue Capital‘s buyout of Summit Clinical Research, a San Antonio, Texas-based research organization focused on hepatology. No financial terms were disclosed.

Abacus made an equity co-investment in SCR. Abacus served as administrative agent and sole lender on the financing.

Legal counsel was provided to Abacus by Goulston & Storrs, PC.

“Once again, great work by the Abacus team,” said LongueVue Partner Ryan Nagim in a statement. “They know the sector well, and the result was a smoothly executed transaction, which is their hallmark.”

Summit Clinical Research was founded in 2018.

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital invests in a number of sectors that include specialty manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, business and industrial services, and food and beverage.

Abacus Finance targets private debt financing opportunities of up to $50 million and finances companies with EBITDA between $3 million and $15 million.