Abacus backs TSCP’s buyout of safety review solutions provider Sabai Group

Abacus Finance Group LLC has provided senior secured credit facilities to support Thompson Street Capital Partners‘ acquisition of Sabai Group. Also, Abacus made an equity co-investment in Sabai Group, LLC.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, Sabai Group is a provider of regulatory and safety review solutions for clinical trials related to cell and gene therapy.

Based in St. Louis, Thompson Street Capital Partners invests in the middle market.

“As in past transactions, we were impressed by the Abacus team’s speed of execution and ease of documentation. Once again, they were responsive, flexible, easy to work with, and able to provide certainty of closure early,” said Thompson Street Capital Partners Vice President Mark Chan, in a statement.

Legal counsel was provided to Abacus by Goulston & Storrs, PC.

Abacus Finance is direct lender. Since Abacus’s inception in 2011, it has closed over $3 billion in financings. The firm targets private debt financing opportunities of up to $50 million and finances companies with EBITDA between $3 million and $15 million. Abacus is an affiliate of New York Private Bank & Trust, which was founded in 1850.