Abacus Group recruits Shapiro as CRO

Abacus Group, a managed security services provider to alternative investment firms, has named Jonathan Shapiro as chief revenue officer. He is based in New York.

As CRO, he will institutionalize the sales strategy and processes required to expand Abacus Group’s technology platform and white glove services into new financial verticals.

Shapiro is the former head of sales at Broadridge and SS&C.

On the new appointment, Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group, said in a statement: “Jonathan will be a tremendous asset to Abacus Group as we continue to expand the global reach of our industry-leading technologies and services. Our priority is, and always will be, to provide the very best to our growing client base – and Jonathan’s skillset, vision, and proven track record shows that he’s a perfect fit for our culture and commitment to excellence.”

Abacus Group has multiple offices that include locations in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and London.