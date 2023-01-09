Abacus supports LFM’s Accelevation recap

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital invests in U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies

Since Abacus’s inception in 2011, it has closed over $3 billion in financings

The firm finances companies with EBITDA between $3 million and $15 million

Abacus Finance Group has provided financing to back LFM Capital‘s recapitalization of Springboro, Ohio-based Accelevation, a group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle and robotic markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Abacus served as senior secured credit facilities administrative agent and lead arranger on the financing.

“It was great to work again with the Abacus team, which knows the manufacturing space well,” said LFM Capital Managing Director Chris Lin in a statement. “They provided flexible financing terms, and the due diligence process went smoothly enabling rapid execution in this difficult environment.”

Goulston & Storrs, PC provided legal counsel on the transaction.

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital invests in U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies.

Abacus Finance is a direct lender that focuses on lower-middle market companies across diverse industries. Since Abacus’s inception in 2011, it has closed over $3 billion in financings. The firm targets private debt financing opportunities of up to $50 million and finances companies with EBITDA between $3 million and $15 million.