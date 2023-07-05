ABP, OMERS Infrastructure agree to buy Kenter from Alliander

The deal size was not disclosed, but ABP confirmed that APG is investing “several hundred million euros”

ABP and OMERS Infrastructure have signed an agreement to acquire Netherlands-based Kenter from Alliander Corporate Ventures.

Kenter is an energy infrastructure products business providing medium-voltage infrastructure, including transformers, switchgears and meters in the Netherlands and Belgium. The company has its headquarters in Gelderland.

APG Asset Management is investing on behalf of ABP, and OMERS Infrastructure, on behalf of OMERS.

The deal size was not disclosed, but ABP confirmed that APG is investing “several hundred million euros”. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

ABP and OMERS’ investment in Kenter will be their second joint investment in the Dutch B2B energy services sector, after acquiring Groendus in November 2022.

Upon the deal’s closing, Kenter and Groendus will partner to offer new and existing customers integrated energy services to support the decarbonization of their operations.

“The energy transition is propelling the electrification trend in the Netherlands and across Europe, aligning with the ambitious climate targets set by the EU,” said Jan-Willem Ruisbroek, head of global infrastructure investment strategy at APG, in a statement. “To ensure its success, substantial investments in essential electrical infrastructure such as transformers, meters, batteries and electric vehicle chargers are imperative for our society.”

OMERS Infrastructure manages infrastructure investments on behalf of OMERS, a pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, and third-party investors. It manages about C$34 billion, including capital invested on behalf of OMERS and third parties.

ABP, based in Heerlen, the Netherlands, is a sectoral pension fund for employers and employees of public, semi-public and educational institutions. The institution managed €469 billion in available assets as of May 2023.

APG is a provider of executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, pension communication and employer services. It has offices in Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai and Beijing.

APG and OMERS Infrastructure were advised by DC Advisory, Emendo Capital and Allen & Overy.