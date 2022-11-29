Abry-backed CloudWave acquires cybersecurity firm Sensato

In addition to this transaction, CloudWave has named John Gomez as chief security and engineering officer

CloudWave, which is backed by Abry Partners, has acquired Red Bank, New Jersey-based Sensato, a cybersecurity services company for healthcare firms. No financial terms were disclosed.

CloudWave is a healthcare data security firm.

In addition to this transaction, CloudWave has named John Gomez as chief security and engineering officer.

“As a managed cloud service provider to hundreds of hospitals, CloudWave has witnessed how devastating a cyber event can be to healthcare organizations. Unfortunately, the frequency of these attacks continues to rise—an increasing number of customers have called upon CloudWave for rapid response services to help halt and remediate cyberattacks on their on-premises systems in just the last two years,” said Erik Littlejohn, president and CEO of CloudWave, in a statement. “With the addition of the innovative, proprietary technologies included in the Sensato Cybersecurity suite, along with the cyber expertise of the Sensato team, CloudWave will be able to offer customers the high-level cybersecurity we provide for our cloud-based delivery to on-premises systems.”

CloudWave has offices in Massachusetts, Ohio and Texas.

Abry Partners acquired CloudWave in 2021.