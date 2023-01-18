Abry-backed Socius acquires Kelly Underwriting Services

- Kelly is led by Tom Nash
- Kelly has nationwide distribution and underwrites in all 50 states and DC
- Based in Boston, Abry is focused on media, communications, business and information services
Socius Insurance Services, which is backed by Abry Partners, has acquired New York-based Kelly Underwriting Services, a provider of expert underwriting for professional liability risks. No financial terms were disclosed.
San Francisco-based Socius is a provider of wholesale insurance solutions.
Kelly is led by Tom Nash.
“We are extremely excited to partner with a dedicated underwriting platform with a strong culture and solid performance. This provides us with an excellent foundation for our continued buildout of a dedicated underwriting capability,” said Patrick Hanley, president & CEO of Socius, in a statement.
Socius is founded in 1997.
Kelly has nationwide distribution and underwrites in all 50 states and D.C.
Based in Boston, Abry is focused on media, communications, business and information services.