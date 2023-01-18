Abry-backed Socius acquires Kelly Underwriting Services

Kelly is led by Tom Nash

Kelly has nationwide distribution and underwrites in all 50 states and DC

Based in Boston, Abry is focused on media, communications, business and information services

Socius Insurance Services, which is backed by Abry Partners, has acquired New York-based Kelly Underwriting Services, a provider of expert underwriting for professional liability risks. No financial terms were disclosed.

San Francisco-based Socius is a provider of wholesale insurance solutions.

Kelly is led by Tom Nash.

“We are extremely excited to partner with a dedicated underwriting platform with a strong culture and solid performance. This provides us with an excellent foundation for our continued buildout of a dedicated underwriting capability,” said Patrick Hanley, president & CEO of Socius, in a statement.

Socius is founded in 1997.

Kelly has nationwide distribution and underwrites in all 50 states and D.C.

Based in Boston, Abry is focused on media, communications, business and information services.