PE Deals

Abry-backed Socius acquires Kelly Underwriting Services

San Francisco-based Socius is a provider of wholesale insurance solutions.

-
  • Kelly is led by Tom Nash
  • Kelly has nationwide distribution and underwrites in all 50 states and DC
  • Based in Boston, Abry is focused on media, communications, business and information services

Socius Insurance Services, which is backed by Abry Partners, has acquired New York-based Kelly Underwriting Services, a provider of expert underwriting for professional liability risks. No financial terms were disclosed.

San Francisco-based Socius is a provider of wholesale insurance solutions.

Kelly is led by Tom Nash.

“We are extremely excited to partner with a dedicated underwriting platform with a strong culture and solid performance. This provides us with an excellent foundation for our continued buildout of a dedicated underwriting capability,” said Patrick Hanley, president & CEO of Socius, in a statement.

Socius is founded in 1997.

Kelly has nationwide distribution and underwrites in all 50 states and D.C.

Based in Boston, Abry is focused on media, communications, business and information services.

 