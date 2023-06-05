Acacia recaps amusement machine supplier A&A Global Industries

A&A represents Acacia’s sixth platform investment since its founding in 2013.

Acacia Partners has recapitalized Baltimore-based A&A Global Industries, a distributor of novelty toys, candy, and redemption prizes to family entertainment centers, vending route operators, and amusement companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“A&A is part of a growing trend in entertainment and retail,” said Jeff Sokol of Acacia Partners in a statement. “We see many years of strong unit growth ahead for family entertainment centers, and A&A will be a valued partner to support the industry’s expansion.”

Truist Bank provided the debt financing for the transaction.

A&A was founded in 1938.

Based in Austin, Acacia invests in businesses ranging in enterprise value from $50 million to $300 million.