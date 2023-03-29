Academic software provider Coursedog picks up $90m from JMI

Coursedog was founded in 2018 by Columbia University students Justin Wenig and Nicholas Diao.

New York City-based Coursedog, an academic operations platform for higher education, has secured $90 million from JMI Equity.

Coursedog was founded in 2018 by Columbia University students Justin Wenig and Nicholas Diao. Coursedog’s software enables higher education institutions to optimize curriculum planning, course scheduling, event management, and catalog management. Coursedog’s customers include Columbia University, Brookdale Community College, Dallas Baptist University, and the City University of New York.

“Coursedog provides an exceptional product for higher education institutions, helping them modernize their academic operations,” said Peter Arrowsmith, managing general partner at JMI, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Justin and Nicholas on the next phase of Coursedog’s growth.”

JMI Equity invests in software companies. To date, JMI has invested in over 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits.