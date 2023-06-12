Accel-KKR-backed Energy Services Group acquires Pandell

Pandell is a Calgary-based software-as-a-service land and financial application for the energy sector.

Energy Services Group (ESG), a portfolio company of Accel-KKR, has acquired Pandell, a Calgary-based software-as-a-service land and financial application for the energy sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

Through its suite of products in land, GIS, accounting and field software, Pandell serves more than 500 Canadian, US and global energy companies, including oil and gas, utility and renewable players.

Based in Norwell, Massachusetts, ESG is a provider of energy software-as-a-service solutions. The company serves more than 300 blue-chip energy players and over 40 million end users worldwide.

Accel-KKR made a growth equity investment in the company in 2016.

Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG, said in a statement, “Since our founding in 1997, ESG has been providing mission-critical software solutions across the energy ecosystem. Our market experience paired with technology expertise have long helped energy retailers, traders, and asset infrastructure companies to stay ahead of an ever-changing energy landscape, consumer demands and regulatory requirements. With the addition of Pandell, we now serve customers across a broader portion of the energy value chain. We are excited to welcome the brilliant Pandell team to ESG and jointly bring more solutions to the table that help energy players stay ahead as the world works toward energy transition, helping our customers unleash the power in their hands.”

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused private equity firm with $19 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm’s headquarters is in Menlo Park, with additional offices in Atlanta and London.