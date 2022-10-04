Accel-KKR backs pay software firm Salary.com

Accel-KKR has $14 billion in capital commitments

Accel-KKR has made a significant investment in Salary.com, a provider of cloud-based compensation software and data solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salary.com works with over 8,000 software subscribers and 60 million employees.

“We believe Salary.com has the most experienced and forward-thinking leadership team in the industry, one that has always led the innovation curve,” said Dean Jacobson, managing director at Accel-KKR, in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Salary.com’s leadership and strategically support the company’s inspiring mission and continued growth.”

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $14 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses. Accel-KKR’s headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, London and Mexico City. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.