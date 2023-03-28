Accel-KKR backs software company Loftware

With this transaction, Accel-KKR will join current investor Riverside Partners as backers of Loftware.

DC Advisory and R.W. Baird & Co. acted as financial advisors to Loftware

Riverside Partners invested in Loftware in July 2014

Accel-KKR focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses

Accel-KKR has made an investment in Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Loftware, a provider of cloud-based enterprise labeling and artwork management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Loftware is in a class of its own in the Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management industry,” said Park Durrett, managing director at Accel-KKR, in a statement. “Loftware’s solutions are mission critical and will continue to grow in importance as traceability and compliance become even more crucial to the supply chain ecosystem. We appreciate the confidence and trust that Loftware and Riverside Partners have placed in us as a financial partner, and we look forward to bringing Accel-KKR’s dedicated resources and supply chain experience to help the company continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions that meet the market’s evolving needs.”

Riverside Partners has raised $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries.

Accel-KKR has $18 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses.