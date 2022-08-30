Accel-KKR invests in Latin American retail execution platform Teamcore

The investment will be used for growth and expansion.

Accel-KKR has made an investment in Teamcore, a Latin American retail execution platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used to accelerate Teamcore’s go-to-market strategies, enhance product roadmap and support inorganic growth opportunities that further expand the company’s ability to serve CPGs and retailers in the Americas.

“The retail store is an important but complex and thin-margined channel that CPGs and retailers have to get right, especially in light of today’s disrupted supply chains, tight labor markets and busy consumer lifestyles,” said Phil Cunningham, a managing director at Accel-KKR, in a statement. “Teamcore’s advanced technology seeks to transform in-store data into insights and actions, and helps brands and retailers ensure products are always available for purchase. We believe there is a big market need for solutions like Teamcore and we are excited to partner with the company to tackle that challenge.”

Accel-KKR partnered with SVB Innovation Credit Fund VIII, L.P. on the financing for this investment.

Grant Thornton, KPMG, Morales & Besa, and Perkins Coie served as legal and tax advisors to Accel-KKR.

Teamcore was founded in 2015 in Santiago, Chile.

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $14 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses. Accel-KKR’s headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, London and Mexico City.