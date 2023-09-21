Accel-KKR invests in software firm Appspace

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Accel-KKR is focused on software and tech-enabled businesses

Accel-KKR has made a significant investment in Dallas-based Appspace, a unified workplace experience platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Appspace is backed by LLR Partners.

“With millions of users around the world, Appspace helps global organizations navigate new ways of working, and the team’s commitment to elevating the workplace experience is unmatched,” said Dean Jacobson, a managing director at Accel-KKR in a statement. “Our investment presents more opportunities for Appspace to explore innovation and advance its platform for Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations looking to elevate the workplace experience.”

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Accel-KKR is focused on software and tech-enabled businesses. Accel-KKR invests in the middle-market. The firm has $19 billion in cumulative capital commitments.