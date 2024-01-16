Accel-KKR to acquire financial cybersecurity firm Accertify

Barclays served as financial advisor to American Express

Accel-KKR has agreed to acquire Accertify, a provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, account protection, and payment gateway solutions. The seller is American Express. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Accertify’s proven expertise in fraud prevention and chargeback management, combined with market-leading solutions and enviable consortium of clients position the company to deliver next-generation products and market innovation. Accertify helps customers reduce fraud and chargeback costs, and ultimately increase revenue,” said Park Durrett, a managing director at Accel-KKR in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with the entire team at Accertify on its next phase of growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Accel-KKR.

Barclays served as financial advisor and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal advisor to American Express.

Based in Meno Park, Accel-KKR invests in technology. The firm has $19 billion in cumulative capital commitments.