Access Holdings-backed WagWay Group buys pet services firm PUPS Pet Club

Based in Baltimore, Access Holdings invests in the middle market

The firm has approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management

WagWay Group, a portfolio company of Access Holdings, has acquired PUPS Pet Club, a Chicago and New York-based provider of pet boarding, daycare, grooming, and training services. No financial terms were disclosed.

WagWay is a wellness-focused pet services company.

“At Access, we are focused on building digital tools and capabilities that enable our platform company partners to drive a differentiated customer experience,” said Michael Rodgers, a partner at Access Holdings in a statement. “Following our second fund close in August, we identified the pet wellness industry as an opportunity to build an industry leader while leveraging our digital capabilities.”

Based in Baltimore, Access Holdings invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management.