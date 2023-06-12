Accordion recruits Hede to head turnaround and restructuring practice

Hede succeeds Jim Weissenborn, who is stepping down as part of a long-planned transition after three years in the role.

Accordion, a private equity-focused financial and technology consulting firm, has hired Andrew Hede as senior managing director and head of the turnaround & restructuring practice based in New York.

Hede succeeds Jim Weissenborn, who is stepping down as part of a long-planned transition after three years in the role.

Most recently, Hede was a partner at McKinsey, where he led the firm’s U.S.-based corporate restructuring practice. Previous positions also include senior managing director at EY, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, and director at FTI Consulting.

“Andrew’s deep transformation and restructuring experience makes him uniquely qualified to continue Jim’s work and build our Turnaround & Restructuring Practice in the ‘Accordion Way,’” said Nick Leopard, founder and CEO of Accordion in a statement. “He bases his strategic decisions on what’s best for both the client & our firm, and he brings a collaborative approach that’s always been integral to the strength of Accordion. We are thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Accordion’s services span the entire CFO function.