Accounting firm Your Part-Time Controller names investment from Pamlico

Pamlico Capital has made an investment in Your Part-Time Controller, a Philadelphia-based accounting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This marks a milestone for Your Part-Time Controller, which has grown dramatically from a one-person firm in 1993, to a nationally recognized financial service provider for the nonprofit sector,” said Fraint in a statement. “With the support of Pamlico, who understands our business and culture and shares our interest in serving nonprofit organizations, YPTC will be well-positioned to continue its remarkable growth.”

In conjunction with this deal, YPTC founder and President Eric Fraint will be retiring from the company in early 2024. Managing Partner Jennifer Alleva will become CEO and also join the YPTC board of directors.

Fairmount Partners served as financial advisor to YPTC on the deal.

YPTC was founded in 1993.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Pamlico Capital invests in lower middle market. Since inception, the firm has invested over $3.5 billion.