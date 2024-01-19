Accounting services firm Harris CPAs inks investment from DFW

Concurrent with DFW’s investment, Michael J. O’Donnell, a DFW operating partner, has become the CEO of Harris CPAs.

DFW Capital Partners has made an investment in Harris CPAs, an Idaho-based provider of accounting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ke Ding, a principal at DFW, said in a statement, “We were impressed by both the strategic vision of the Harris team and what they have already built – a high-quality organization that delivers excellent work for clients while empowering and supporting its staff and partners. We are extremely eager to work with the management team to expand upon those qualities to accelerate growth, both organically and via investment in other accounting services organizations who may also wish to accelerate their growth.”

