ACON Investments to sell injectable products provider Vitalis

Laboratorios Sanfer is a pharmaceutical company in Mexico

Based in Washington, D.C., ACON Investments has managed $7 billion in assets since inception

ACON Investments has agreed to sell Vitalis, a Colombia-based maker of injectable products. The buyer is Laboratorios Sanfer. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The team at Vitalis is enthusiastic to begin this new era of growth, consolidating its position as a key player in the Latin American pharmaceutical market,” said Alberto Hernandez, a partner at ACON in a statement. “We are confident that Sanfer’s experience, know-how and leadership will exponentially boost the company’s growth and expansion plans.”

ACON is an active investor in the Latin American region. At closing, Vitalis will be the first exit of ACON’s fifth regional investment fund. Additionally, this will be ACON’s third divestment across its Latin America platform in the last 24 months.

