Acore Capital expands team with new senior hire

Acore Capital has named Roger W. Conner as managing director and chief operating officer of marketing and investor relations. Previously, Conner worked at Bridge Investment Group where he was a director and chief operating officer of the firm’s client solutions group.

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACORE Capital, LP (“ACORE”), one of the largest credit managers focused on commercial real estate lending, is pleased to announce that Roger (Roddy) W. Conner has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Marketing and Investor Relations. In this critical role, he will work with the team to provide best-in-class solutions and service to ACORE’s global capital relationships. He will report to Michael Romo, Senior Managing Director and Head of Capital Raising.

Conner joins ACORE from Bridge Investment Group, a leading real estate investment manager, where he served as Director and Chief Operating Officer of the firm’s Client Solutions Group. In this role, he provided operational leadership to help raise more than $5 billion annually across Bridge’s various real estate funds. Conner brings significant capital markets experience, extensive product knowledge, and deep relationships with institutional investors, wirehouses and high net worth channels to ACORE. He will leverage these attributes to fuel the continued growth of ACORE’s investment management platform.

“Roddy’s track record, professional network, and investment acumen are exceptional, making him the ideal candidate for this important position,” said Romo. “He joins ACORE at a time of rapid growth and will be instrumental in advancing our efforts to capitalize on the opportunities we have identified to further scale our platform. We are excited to have him join the team and look forward to benefiting from his contributions.”

Prior to his tenure at Bridge, Conner was a Vice President in Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Funds Group. He worked directly with Brookfield’s Vice Chairman and senior client relationship managers to oversee the firm’s priority investor program, helping to develop key relationships and raise capital from leading global institutions. Before that, Conner worked at Bloomberg LP where he served as team leader for Bloomberg Private Equity overseeing the development of data-driven quantitative and qualitative solutions for private equity professionals, real estate clients, and institutional investors. Conner started his career as an investment banking analyst in the real estate group at Bank of America and worked on the buyside as a real estate investor at M3 Capital Partners LLC.

Conner graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and International Business. He earned his MBA from Columbia Business School.

About ACORE Capital

ACORE Capital, LP is one of the largest credit managers focused on commercial real estate lending with approximately $18 billion of assets under management. With offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami Metro and New York, ACORE originates, acquires and manages first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine debt and preferred equity. Led by commercial real estate finance veterans and Co-CEOs Warren de Haan and Chris Tokarski, ACORE’s success has been fueled by its long-standing industry relationships and access to a consistent pipeline of compelling origination opportunities. For more information, please visit www.acorecapital.com.