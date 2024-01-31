Acorn Growth-backed TSS Solutions appoints Ambrose as COO

Based in West Melbourne, Florida, TSS Solutions is a provider of ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems.

TSS Solutions, which is backed by Acorn Growth, has named Gary Ambrose as chief operating officer.

Ambrose’s work background includes serving as managing director at Acorn Growth as well as chief operating officer at Martin Defense Group, according to his LinkedIn page.

On Ambrose’s appointment, Brandon Bradford, a partner and chief investment officer at Acorn Growth Companies, said in a statement, TSS Solutions “is a well-recognized and predominant name in the Air Surveillance RADAR maintenance and repair industry, and Gary’s Counter UAS and UAS threat subject matter expertise and RDT&E experience will add great value to the team as we support our customers into adjacent areas of RADAR development.”

Acorn Growth invests in the middle market. The private equity firm is focused exclusively on aerospace, defense, and intelligence.