Acorn Growth-backed TSS Solutions taps Fronk as chief financial and administrative officer

Acorn is focused on the aerospace, defense, space and intelligence sectors

The firm invests in the middle market

TSS Solutions, which is backed by Acorn Growth Companies, has named Chris Fronk has been chief financial and administrative officer.

Headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida, TSS Solutions is a telecommunications service provider.

“We welcome Chris to the team as he develops and oversees financial growth strategies and objectives that continue to make TSS a leading surveillance radar repair station across the world. His experience will surely add value and contribute to the stellar reputation that TSS Solutions has globally,” said Dr. Darryl Wilkerson, a partner and COO for Acorn Growth Companies in a statement

