ACP-backed Marco Rubber & Plastics acquires manufacturer Allied Metrics O-Rings & Seals

Marco Rubber & Plastics, which is backed by Align Capital Partners, has acquired Naples, Florida-based Allied Metrics O-Rings & Seals, a distributor of specialty O-rings, seals and gaskets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Marco is a sealing solutions provider.

Allied’s President and second-generation family owner, Bill Westerman, will remain involved to ensure continued growth and a successful transition.

“Over the years, Bill has built a great reputation as a trusted source for performance-oriented elastomeric components,” said Marco CEO Marty Daley in a statement. “Allied’s highly engineered product offering strengthens our ability to offer Marco’s growing customer base a diverse range of value-added products and services. I am excited to welcome Bill Westerman and the Allied Team to our Marco family.”

ACP acquired a majority stake in Marco Rubber & Plastics in February 2020 and has since completed six strategic add-ons.

ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas.