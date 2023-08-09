ACP-backed Schneider Geospatial scoops up property assessment software provider Spatialest

Schneider Geospatial is a GIS-based SaaS provider of land and asset management solutions for the GovTech industry.

ACP acquired Schneider Geospatial in June of 2022

Based in Cleveland and Dallas, Align Capital invests in the lower middle market

ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital

Schneider Geospatial, a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners, has acquired Spatialest, a provider of assessor-focused GIS-based SaaS solutions based in North Carolina and Northern Ireland. No financial terms were disclosed.

Schneider Geospatial is a leading GIS-based SaaS provider of land and asset management solutions for the GovTech industry.

“Bringing Spatialest into the Schneider Geospatial family is a significant step forward in our strategic roadmap,” said Jeff Corns, CEO of Schneider Geospatial in a statement. “Together, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions that empower government agencies to leverage smart data and achieve greater efficiency. We remain committed to the high level of customer service our state and local government partners have come to expect from us.”

ACP acquired Schneider Geospatial in June of 2022.

Based in Cleveland and Dallas, Align Capital invests in the lower middle market. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital.