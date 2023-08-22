Align Capital-backed StenTech scoops up Photo Etch Technology

Based in Markham, Ontario, StenTech is a manufacturer of stencils and related custom products for applications in electronics and SMT manufacturing in North America.

StenTech, a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners, has acquired Lowell, Massachusetts-based Photo Etch Technology, a maker of surface mount technology (SMT) stencils, mesh screens and parts for OEM and contract manufacturing customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Photo Etch transaction represents further validation of our growth thesis for StenTech,” said Align managing partner Chris Jones in a statement. “In addition to future M&A, we look forward to continuing to support the company through on-going investments in people, processes and technology.”

Align makes control investments in lower mid-market companies in the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. The firm manages $1.5 billion in committed capital, with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas.