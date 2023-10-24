ACP backs legal tech firm Counsel Press

Counsel Press was advised on the transaction by JEGI Clarity while ACP was advised by McGuire Woods

Align Capital Partners has acquired New York-based Counsel Press, a tech-enabled legal process outsourcing provider focused on appellate services. The seller was Gladstone Investment Corporation. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Since we first met the team at Counsel Press, we’ve been impressed by the Company’s market expertise, operational excellence and collaborative culture. Counsel Press helps its clients navigate a complicated segment of our legal system by pairing talented industry professionals with unique client-facing technology,” said ACP Partner Matt Iodice in a statement. “As the industry becomes increasingly complex, ACP believes that it is well equipped to help Counsel Press pursue add-on growth initiatives and also support the continued evaluation of the company’s operating resources.”

Counsel Press was advised on the transaction by JEGI Clarity, while ACP was advised by McGuire Woods.

Counsel Press was founded in 1938.

Based in Cleveland and Dallas, ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital.