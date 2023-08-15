ACP invests in security services firm Global Guardian

Global Guardian was advised on the transaction by Piper Sandler and Skadden, while ACP was advised by Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP.

Align Capital Partners has made an investment in McLean, Virginia-based Global Guardian, a provider of security, medical and travel-related services to a global base of clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The team at Global Guardian is providing truly mission-critical services to its customers and is gaining share in the market based on the Company’s relentless dedication to providing a highly reliable, full-service model,” said ACP Managing Partner Chris Jones in a statement. “We’re eager to build upon this strong foundation by leveraging ACP’s operating and growth resources, including the evaluation of add-on acquisitions early in our partnership.”

Global Guardian was advised on the transaction by Piper Sandler and Skadden, while ACP was advised by Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP.

ACP targets the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas.