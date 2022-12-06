PE Deals

ACP recaps drug tester Premier Biotech

Align Capital Partners has recapitalized Premier Biotech, a provider of point-of-care drugs of abuse testing products and laboratory services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Premier Biotech was founded in 2009.

“Premier has grown to become a niche leader in the point-of-care drug testing market by developing a differentiated, tech-enabled offering with a clear value proposition for its customers,” said ACP Managing Partner Rob Langley in a statement. “We see the post-COVID normalization of self-testing and oral testing as a tailwind for the industry, and believe the Company is poised to benefit with their highly effective and easy-to-use products.”

ACP’s investment in Premier Biotech will help drive continued R&D and support growth.
Cascadia Capital and Winthrop & Weinstine advised Premier Biotech while McGuireWoods advised ACP.

Based in Dallas and Shaker Heights, Ohio ACP invests in the lower middle market.