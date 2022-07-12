Actis appoints Jaroslava Korpanec as head of central and eastern Europe

Korpanec will join the firm in September

Actis wants to accelerate its strategy to unlock global opportunities

Actis has appointed Jaroslava Korpanec as partner and head of central and eastern Europe. Korpanec will join from Allianz Capital Partners in September. She will lead Actis’ energy infrastructure investment activity in the CEE region and will look to accelerate its strategy to unlock global opportunities and build sustainability leaders that support the energy transition.

Korpanec brings over 17 years of experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors. She was one of the founding partners of Allianz Capital Partners and was involved in the build-out of the direct infrastructure business at Allianz Capital Partners, a business which has grown from zero to $11.1 billion of assets under management.

The Actis energy infrastructure team invests on a global scale in buy-and-build power generation and distribution businesses. It has invested in over 70 renewable energy projects.

Korpanec has led transactions across the transport, energy and utility sectors including Allianz Capital Partners’ investments in Chicago Parking Meters, Net4Gas, Thames Tideway and Cadent Gas. She was also a member of the Allianz Capital Partners investment committee.

“This announcement is an exciting moment for Actis and I am delighted to welcome Jaroslava to our global energy infrastructure team,” said Lucy Heintz, partner and head of energy infrastructure, Actis. “Jaroslava’s appointment to lead our investment in the CEE region strongly aligns with our strategy to build sustainability leaders and support the energy transition, and we expect to see this accelerate further as energy security drives faster adoption of renewable energy across Central and Eastern Europe.”

“Actis’ world-class track record in building sustainability leaders of scale globally, and its commitment to the energy transition, matches my passion and purpose, and this [is] an incredibly important time to join the firm,” said Korpanec. “I am excited to start delivering our new CEE investment strategy, supporting the transition to a low carbon future while delivering for our investors and the local communities in my home region, where our assets will supply clean, renewable power.”