Actis to sell pan-African renewable energy platform BTE Renewables for $1bn

Actis has agreed to sell BTE Renewables, a pan-African renewable energy platform, to Engie and Meridiam. The price of the sale is $1 billion.

When the deal closes, Engie will acquire the South African portfolio and team while Meridiam will acquire the Kenyan portfolio and team.

Actis established BTE Renewables in 2017.

On the deal, Lisa Pinsley, a partner in the energy infrastructure team and head of Middle East & Africa energy at Actis, said in a statement, “I am delighted to announce that BTE Renewables will be sold to two leaders in energy and sustainable infrastructure both regionally and globally. The sale of BTE Renewables marks our fifth energy platform exit in Africa, where we have now built and owned 5GW of generation capacity, making Actis one of the largest investors in the regional energy sector.”

The transaction follows Actis’ sale of Lekela, an African energy power producer earlier in 2023.

Citi and Clifford Chance advised Actis on the transaction.

Actis has more than $15 billion of assets under management.