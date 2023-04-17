Actor Ryan Reynolds invests in payment tech company Nuvei

The investment in Nuvei follows T-Mobile US’ acquisition of Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile for $1.35bn



Ryan Reynolds, a Hollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur, has invested in Nuvei Corp, a global electronic payment processing company based in Montreal. No financial details were disclosed.

Reynolds’ investment in Nuvei follows T-Mobile US’ acquisition of Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider partly owned by Reynolds, for $1.35 billion. His other investments include American Aviation Gin and Wrexham Football Club.

“I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago,” Reynolds said in a statement. “But Nuvei is impressive. The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it’s about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do.”

Nuvei went public three years ago but continues to be backed by Canadian private equity firm Novacap and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Earlier this year, Nuvei acquired GTCR portfolio company Paya Holdings, an Atlanta-based integrated payments provider, in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.