Adams Street Partners provided financing to back Kamps Pallets’ acquisition of Tritz Pallet, according to a source familiar with the transaction. Kamps Pallets is a portfolio company of Freeman Spogli and Tritz is a pallet recycler and full-service pallet solutions provider. Adams Street Partners was the lead arranger on the financing. No financial terms were disclosed.
Adams Street Partners supports Kamps Pallets’ Tritz buyout
