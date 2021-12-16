News Briefs

Adams Street Partners supports Kamps Pallets’ Tritz buyout

Iris Dorbian
Adams Street Partners provided financing to back Kamps Pallets’ acquisition of Tritz Pallet, according to a source familiar with the transaction. Kamps Pallets is a portfolio company of Freeman Spogli and Tritz is a pallet recycler and full-service pallet solutions provider. Adams Street Partners was the lead arranger on the financing. No financial terms were disclosed.