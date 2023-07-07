Addison Capital recaps amplifier manufacturer CPC

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Addison Capital invests in “smaller” middle market growth companies

Addison Capital was founded in 2004

Addison Capital Partners has recapitalized Hauppauge, New York-based Communication Power Companies, a maker of high-performance RF and microwave power amplifiers. No financial terms were disclosed.

CPC represents ACP’s fifth platform investment.

“We’re enthusiastic about the possibilities inherent with this recapitalization and new ACP platform strategy,” said Dan Myer, president of CPC in a statement. “CPC is building a complementary and vertically integrated platform for sustained growth with world class design and manufacturing capabilities, together with the highest quality standards, to provide solutions that serve the rigorous design challenges of our customers.”

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Addison Capital invests in “smaller” middle market growth companies. Addison Capital was founded in 2004.