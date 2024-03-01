Adenia Partners snaps up The Courier Guy

DEG, Proparco and South Suez were co-investors in the deal.

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by RMB, and advisors included PWC for financial and tax due diligence, Webber Wentzel for legal guidance, and EY for ESG due diligence

Based in Africa, Adenia Partners has over $800 million assets under management

Adenia Partners has acquired The Courier Guy, a South Africa-based courier service. DEG, Proparco and South Suez were co-investors in the deal.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Florent de Boissieu, a partner at Adenia, said in a statement, “The acquisition of The Courier Guy is a significant milestone for us and our esteemed co-investors, DEG, Proparco, and South Suez. It underscores our collective belief in the vast potential of the last-mile delivery sector in South Africa. Together, we are eager to further enhance The Courier Guy’s market position, stimulate innovation and expand its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers in South Africa and beyond.”

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by RMB, and advisors included PWC for financial and tax due diligence, Webber Wentzel for legal guidance, and EY for ESG due diligence.

Based in Africa, Adenia Partners has over $800 million assets under management. The firm was founded in 2002.