Adolescent mental health care provider Muir Wood secures investment from Avesi

Avesi Partners has made an investment in Petaluma, California-based Muir Wood, a provider of integrated, adolescent-focused behavioral health services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Scott, Bryan, and the team at Muir Wood. We have been actively searching for an opportunity to support an exceptional team in the adolescent mental health space – a segment with an acute shortage of quality care options. We were immediately drawn to Muir Wood’s mission-driven approach and unwavering dedication to prioritizing the best interests of its clients,” said Chris Laitala, a managing partner of Avesi in a statement. “In addition to its impressive management team, Muir Wood’s superior, outcomes-driven service quality, as well as its in-network relationships with commercial payors, made it the ideal platform with which to partner.”

Scott Sowle serves as founder and CEO of Muir Wood.

Avesi Partners has $880 million of equity capital under management. Based in Stamford, Connecticut with an office in Richmond, Virginia, Avesi targets the lower middle market.