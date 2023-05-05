Advent and BCI complete take-private buyout of geospatial intelligence firm Maxar for $6.4bn

As a result of the closing, Maxar will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Advent International and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation have closed their previously announced take-private buyout of Maxar Technologies, a geospatial intelligence company, in a take-private $6.4 billion deal.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Maxar while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Advent.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as lead counsel to BCI. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP served as BCI’s legal advisor with respect to certain regulatory matters.

Founded in 1984, Boston-based Advent International had $92 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is invested in fixed income and private debt; public and private equity; infrastructure and renewable resources; as well as real estate equity and real estate debt.