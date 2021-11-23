Advent International and Centerbridge Partners has offered to buy Aareal Bank AG, a German commercial real estate lender, reported Bloomberg. No financial terms were disclosed.
Source: Bloomberg
Advent and Centerbridge seeks to buy German commercial real estate lender: Bloomberg
