Advent-backed Imperial Dade acquires industrial and janitorial supplies provider Lovan

Imperial Dade, a portfolio company of Advent International, has acquired Lovan Industries, a Dallas-based distributor of industrial and janitorial supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lovan was founded in 1980 and is currently operated by second-generation owner Mike Gilliam.

“Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family,” said Mike Gilliam, president and CEO of Lovan in a statement. “Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships.”

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America.

Based in Boston, Advent International was founded in 1984.