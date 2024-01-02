Advent-backed Imperial Dade acquires janitorial and sanitation products provider Insight Distributing

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies.

Imperial Dade, which is backed by Advent International, has acquired Insight Distributing, a Spokane, Washington-based provider of janitorial and sanitation products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited about the future of Insight under the leadership of Imperial Dade. Our values and cultures align, and I look forward to the next chapter for the Insight customers and our employees,” said Ken Pearlstein, owner of Insight Distributing, Inc, in a statement.

