Advent-backed Imperial Dade acquires Prime Paper & Packaging

Imperial Dade, which is backed by Advent International, has acquired Southern California-based Prime Paper & Packaging, a distributor of food service, industrial and janitorial products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Prime is owned and operated by the Farah family.

The transaction represents the 71st acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

“The Prime family is humbled to become part of Imperial Dade, the leading distribution platform across North America,” said Fred Farah, president of Prime Paper & Packaging in a statement. “We share the same core values and focus on our employees and customers, and could think of no better fit.”

Imperial Dade was founded in 1935.

Based in Boston, Advent International was founded in 1984.