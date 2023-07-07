Advent-backed Imperial Dade buys Atlantis Packaging

Imperial Dade is a provider of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies.

Imperial Dade, a portfolio company of Advent International, has acquired Chino, California-based Atlantis Packaging, a provider of industrial products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform.” said Eric Rodriguez, president of Atlantis Packaging in a statement.

